Dr. Amir Aryaie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Aryaie, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Aryaie works at
Locations
1
Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)1105 Upper Hembree Rd Ste A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 626-0909
2
Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)1800 Tree Ln Ste 280, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 626-0909Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
3
Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)3400A Old Milton Pkwy Ste 210, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 626-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nice staff, attentive, flexible, understanding, and responsive
About Dr. Amir Aryaie, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1780984658
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- The Jewish Hosp Cincinnati affiliate of University of Cincinnati
- Ross University School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- General Surgery
