Dr. Amir Assili, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Assili, DPM
Dr. Amir Assili, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Assili works at
Dr. Assili's Office Locations
Shady Grove Ambulatory Surgery Centerllc16220 Frederick Rd Ste 427, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 948-2995
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was in late spring and which was a good experience. Dr Assili staff was professional and curteous.. Dr Assili, surprised ne when I discovered that not only did he have the hands of a healer but also the attitude of a competent medical professional. I am eager to schedule my next appt for ongoing and serious issues.
About Dr. Amir Assili, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1164448825
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Assili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assili has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assili speaks Persian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Assili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.