Overview of Dr. Amir Bahadori, MD

Dr. Amir Bahadori, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Bahadori works at Office in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.