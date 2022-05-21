Dr. Amir Bajoghli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajoghli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Bajoghli, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Skin And Laser Surgery Center2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 100, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 492-4140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Skin & Laser Surgery Center PC1359 Beverly Rd Ste 200, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 893-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
I met Dr. Bajoghli for a tattoo removal many years and since then he has shown me the wonders of expertly considered and done wrinkle prevention, fillers, and more. Completely natural look, basically he just stopped the clock. His recommendations have been on point. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1275586190
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston City Hosp/bu Med Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- College Of William & Mary
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
