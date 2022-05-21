See All Dermatologists in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Amir Bajoghli, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (178)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Bajoghli, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Bajoghli works at Skin And Laser Surgery Center in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin And Laser Surgery Center
    2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 100, Woodbridge, VA 22191 (703) 492-4140
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Skin & Laser Surgery Center PC
    1359 Beverly Rd Ste 200, Mc Lean, VA 22101 (703) 893-1114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bajoghli?

    May 21, 2022
    I met Dr. Bajoghli for a tattoo removal many years and since then he has shown me the wonders of expertly considered and done wrinkle prevention, fillers, and more. Completely natural look, basically he just stopped the clock. His recommendations have been on point. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    Deb D. — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Amir Bajoghli, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275586190
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston City Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Boston City Hosp/bu Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of William & Mary
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Bajoghli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajoghli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bajoghli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bajoghli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bajoghli has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajoghli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajoghli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajoghli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajoghli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajoghli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

