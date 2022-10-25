Dr. Amir Baluch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baluch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Baluch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Baluch, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Baluch works at
Locations
Metro Anesthesia Consultants Llp3300 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 252-3535
Medical City Lewisville500 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-1000
Juvia Med Spa4620 Colleyville Blvd Ste 102, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 427-3700
Trinity Park Surgery Center3501 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (682) 323-7553
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Lewisville
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amir Baluch was great and kind and he listened to every word I said he was very sympathetic and he lets you know what the process is from the beginning to the end this facility showed that they really cared thank you
About Dr. Amir Baluch, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
