Overview

Dr. Amir Bastawrous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Bastawrous works at Swedish Colon & Rectal Clinic in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.