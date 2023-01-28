Dr. Amir Bastawrous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastawrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Bastawrous, MD
Dr. Amir Bastawrous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Pediatric Specialty Care1101 Madison St Ste 510, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6600
Swedish Medical Center747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Dr was very easy to talk to
About Dr. Amir Bastawrous, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Chicago
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Bastawrous speaks Arabic.
