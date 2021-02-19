Overview of Dr. Amir Beshai, MD

Dr. Amir Beshai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Moab Regional Hospital, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Beshai works at Urological Associates Westrn County in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.