Dr. Amir Beshai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beshai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Beshai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Beshai, MD
Dr. Amir Beshai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Moab Regional Hospital, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Beshai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beshai's Office Locations
-
1
Urological Associates Westrn County2373 G Rd Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (810) 585-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Moab Regional Hospital
- Montrose Regional Health
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beshai?
The best . A brilliant Doctor and prostate expert . Made me feel very comfortable in my initial visit but all about business and very serious when he did the prostate biopsy on me. His only downfall is that he supports Liverpool F.C.
About Dr. Amir Beshai, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588611149
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beshai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beshai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beshai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beshai works at
Dr. Beshai has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beshai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beshai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beshai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beshai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beshai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.