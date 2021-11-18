Overview of Dr. Amir Cohen, MD

Dr. Amir Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Umdnjinstitute of Ophthalmology & Visual Science in Newark, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy, Dilation of Outflow Canal and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.