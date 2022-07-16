Dr. Amir Damadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Damadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Damadi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Damadi works at
Locations
Aad Pllc22250 Providence Dr Ste 702, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 557-9650
- 2 2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 120, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (248) 557-9650
- 3 37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 480, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 557-9650
- 4 26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 425, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 557-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very through, thoughtful and compassionate. Diagnosed my constipation issues as a lazy colon and then performed surgery for it. He was honest and didn't sugar coat anything. I feel better now that I have in years. His office staff couldn't be nicer. He is very busy and at times I had to wait along time to see him in his office but well worth it.
About Dr. Amir Damadi, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487853339
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damadi has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Damadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.