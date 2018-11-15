Dr. Amir Dawoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Dawoud, MD
Dr. Amir Dawoud, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5363Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He helped me after I was suffering many years from pain, no one could fix me but he did. This doctor has great bedside manners, he cares for his patients well being. I will continue my treatments under him no matter how long I have to wait. This guy here is pure quality!
About Dr. Amir Dawoud, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225123367
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Dawoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawoud works at
Dr. Dawoud has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dawoud speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.