Dr. Dehdashti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir Dehdashti, MD
Overview of Dr. Amir Dehdashti, MD
Dr. Amir Dehdashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Dehdashti works at
Dr. Dehdashti's Office Locations
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 472-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dehdashti is an Excellent NeuroSurgeon. No discomfort or pain after Surgery in the Surgical Site. Healing went well. Can hardly see the scar. Very Grateful for him
About Dr. Amir Dehdashti, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063650380
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dehdashti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehdashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehdashti works at
Dr. Dehdashti has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehdashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehdashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehdashti.
