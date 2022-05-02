Dr. Amir Dorafshar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorafshar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Dorafshar, MD
Dr. Amir Dorafshar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Professional Office Building1725 W Harrison St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The doctor has a great personality. He put me at ease and was very reassuring.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1942415823
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
