Overview of Dr. Amir Dorafshar, MD

Dr. Amir Dorafshar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Dorafshar works at Professional Office Building in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.