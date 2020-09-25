Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD
Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Hunters Creek3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
Womens Center of Orlando Llcthe2916 17TH ST, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 857-2502
Women's Center of Orlando LLC1188 Commerce Park Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 857-2502
Jeffrey H Feld, M.d. PA10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 857-2502
Geri. Psych. Group LLC2572 W State Road 426, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 857-2502
Andrew D. Karen, MD1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 241-7275
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Fazeli has always been caring and just all around amazing when it came to my pregnancy. He delivered my son via c section and it was a great experience. I highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1558646877
- New York Methodist Hospital
- U Autonoma de Guadalajara
- University of Arizona
