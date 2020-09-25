Overview of Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD

Dr. Amir Fazeli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fazeli works at The Women's Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL, Altamonte Springs, FL, Ocoee, FL, Oviedo, FL and Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.