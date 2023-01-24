Dr. Amir Gahremanpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gahremanpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Gahremanpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Gahremanpour, MD
Dr. Amir Gahremanpour, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Shiraz University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Gahremanpour works at
Dr. Gahremanpour's Office Locations
-
1
Pearland Multispecialty Group10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 347-3948Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gahremanpour?
After chemo my husband was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. This was hard to hear after everything he had already been through. Dr.Gahremanpour has been the light at the end of the tunnel,he is very knowledgeable and compassionate. We both highly recommend him.
About Dr. Amir Gahremanpour, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Persian
- 1255544839
Education & Certifications
- Shiraz University Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gahremanpour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gahremanpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gahremanpour using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gahremanpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gahremanpour works at
Dr. Gahremanpour has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gahremanpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gahremanpour speaks Persian.
Dr. Gahremanpour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gahremanpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gahremanpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gahremanpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.