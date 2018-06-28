Dr. Harandi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir Harandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Harandi, MD
Dr. Amir Harandi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harandi works at
Dr. Harandi's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lakewood Ranch Cancer Center5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 907-4737
Florida Cancer Specialists6310 Health Park Way Ste 200, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 914-9273
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- SIHO Insurance Services
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harandi is extremely knowledgeable, professional, and in my opinion, the most straight- shooting compassionate physician by whom I have the privilege of receiving health care. Ginger Evans
About Dr. Amir Harandi, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003893199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harandi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harandi speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Harandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harandi.
