Overview

Dr. Amir Harari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Harari works at Endocrinology Associates, PA in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.