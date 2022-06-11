Overview of Dr. Amir Hemaya, MD

Dr. Amir Hemaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kansas School Of Medicine



Dr. Hemaya works at Statland Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.