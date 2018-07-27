Dr. Amir Heydari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heydari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Heydari, MD
Dr. Amir Heydari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group260 E Congress Pkwy Ste 1520, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-2752
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B202, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 455-2752
Northwestern Medicine Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Center10350 Haligus Rd Ste 220, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 455-2752
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
He’s a great Doctor & an excellent surgeon.He doesn’t rush you out like other Doctors. He changed my life after a botched surgery done in Chicago.
About Dr. Amir Heydari, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1417945437
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
