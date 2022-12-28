See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Amir Issa, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amir Issa, MD

Dr. Amir Issa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Medical College

Dr. Issa works at CURA Vein & Pain Centers in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Issa's Office Locations

    CURA Vein & Pain Centers
    401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 105, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 363-2029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Leg Circulation
Poor Circulation
Chronic Pain
Leg Circulation
Poor Circulation

Chronic Pain
Leg Circulation
Poor Circulation
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 28, 2022
    This is the one doctor I look forward going to. Dr. Issa truly presents himself as a doctor who wants to help you rather than push you. I have suffered from poor circulation for so long. I no longer have pain after his treatment. I am very very comfortable discussing with him non medical topics as well. He is more of a friend at this point. Thank you for being the great doctor you are.
    — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Amir Issa, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386110799
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Issa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Issa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Issa works at CURA Vein & Pain Centers in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Issa’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.