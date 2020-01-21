Dr. Amir Jamali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Jamali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Jamali, MD
Dr. Amir Jamali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Tahoe Forest Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Jamali works at
Dr. Jamali's Office Locations
-
1
Joint Preservation Institute, Walnut Creek Office100 N Wiget Ln Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 322-2908
-
2
Joint Preservation Institute-Oakland Office5700 Telegraph Ave # 100, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 253-0003
-
3
Melita N. Mooremd Inc.2825 J St Ste 440, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 492-2110
-
4
UCSF Health3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 410, Berkeley, CA 94702 Directions (510) 985-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Fifteen years ago I had both of my knees replaced by Dr Jamali. They were a bit more complex due to previous breaks just below the knees. As others have stated, he was very supportive and kind. He is also confident without being haughty as many Doctors I’ve dealt with. I just went for a check up, and everything is still great! No loosening, no wear of the meniscus, no pain. I am extremely grateful Dr Jamali was the surgeon I chose.
About Dr. Amir Jamali, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1114917473
Education & Certifications
- University of Bern
- UC San Diego
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
