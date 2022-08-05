Overview

Dr. Amir Kaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Kaki works at Heart & Vascular Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.