Dr. Amir Kalani, MD
Overview of Dr. Amir Kalani, MD
Dr. Amir Kalani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Kalani's Office Locations
- 1 6850 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80224 Directions (303) 691-5009
Greeley Office1801 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-2026MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Banner Health Center4700 Lady Moon Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 820-2120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Health Mckee Medical Center2000 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-4640MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Parkview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kalani reviewed my previous tests and questioned previous conclusions. Excellent physician.
About Dr. Amir Kalani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043659022
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
