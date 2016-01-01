Dr. Kashani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir Kashani, MD
Dr. Amir Kashani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Kashani's Office Locations
Pm&r Counseling30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-0553
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1316125909
Education & Certifications
- Tehran University Of Medical Science
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashani speaks Persian.
