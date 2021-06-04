Overview

Dr. Amir Kaykha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Azad University School of Medicine - Tehran Medical Branch and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kaykha works at Amir Kaykha, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.