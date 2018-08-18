Dr. Amir Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Khan, MD
Dr. Amir Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Zubin G Khubchandani MD PA815 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 421-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Khan,friendly,professional,expend time with the patients and wonderful staff.
About Dr. Amir Khan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174541783
Education & Certifications
- Soar/Stanford Foot and Ankle
- SUNY University Hospital
- Suny
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
