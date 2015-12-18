Overview of Dr. Amir Khan, MD

Dr. Amir Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Community Neurosciences Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.