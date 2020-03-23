Dr. Amir-Kianoosh Fallahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir-Kianoosh Fallahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir-Kianoosh Fallahi, MD
Dr. Amir-Kianoosh Fallahi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Fallahi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fallahi's Office Locations
-
1
St Mary Mercy Hospital36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (312) 942-6000
-
2
The Orthopedic Institute of Michigan14555 Levan Rd Ste 116, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-0400
-
3
Greater Michigan Orthopedics861 Health Park Blvd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 953-0500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
The Orthopedic Institute of Michigan37669 PEMBROKE AVE, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 464-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallahi?
I broke my middle finger at work in November 2019. Dr. Fallahi was an amazing doctor and very professional. Seemed to know what he was doing. The surgery was very successful and barely any pain after! His whole staff team was wonderful and I would recommend to everyone! It's now coming up on 6 months and I don't even have a bend in my fingernail! He's also funny and thoughtful. I am a 21 year old who can use his finger again.
About Dr. Amir-Kianoosh Fallahi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1801053996
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallahi works at
Dr. Fallahi has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.