Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO
Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)|Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Slrhc Faculty Practice425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions
The Mount Sinai Hospital Spine Center5 E 98th St # 4, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care709 Alton Rd Ste 440, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mahajer healed the back pain I had for 3 years. The pain was affecting my life at many levels and I had tried many things (e.g., physical therapy, acupuncture, massages, muscle relaxants, pain killers) that did not get rid of the pain. I saw many doctors and PTs before him and they all told me that all the tests were normal and that they couldn't find a reason for my pain. Dr. Mahajer suggested to try a particular medication because he thought the pain was caused by a nervous reaction. At first I wasn't very open to going on medication but he insisted that I try it, at least for a few months. I did and after 3 months my pain went from a 4/10 to a 1/10 and it is now (9 months later) at a 0.5/10. I am extremely happy with the results.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)|Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
