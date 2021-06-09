Overview of Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO

Dr. Amir Mahajer, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)|Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Mahajer works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.