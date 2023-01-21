Dr. Amir Manzoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Manzoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amir Manzoor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Locations
Endocrine Medicine Associates237 E Baldwin Rd Ste 103, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 770-4051
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I gave had Dr. Manzoor as a specialty fir 12 years and find him to be professional, empathetic and mastering excellence in his field. His ability to interact with a patient is comforting and I am confident that he takes the care of my health as seriously as I do. Always on top of his fame, checking levels, following up, I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Amir Manzoor. Should you need to wait past your appointment time, you can be assured he is triaging a much needed crisis.
About Dr. Amir Manzoor, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1801804117
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manzoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manzoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manzoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manzoor has seen patients for Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manzoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzoor.
