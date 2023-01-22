Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehbod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center and Mora Hospital.
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
Plymouth Clinic - West Health Building2855 Campus Dr Ste 610, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (612) 775-6200
Cambridge Clinic - Cambridge Medical Center701 Dellwood St S, Cambridge, MN 55008 Directions (612) 775-6200Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Northfield Clinic1381 Jefferson Rd, Northfield, MN 55057 Directions (612) 775-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
- Mora Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health
Excellent doctor! Extremely knowledgable, explains situation , courteous and on time!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr|University Of Bordeaux Ii / U.F.R. Of Medicine
- University Of Minnesota
- NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
