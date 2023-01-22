Overview of Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD

Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center and Mora Hospital.



Dr. Mehbod works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Plymouth, MN, Cambridge, MN and Northfield, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.