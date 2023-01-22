See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (86)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD

Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center and Mora Hospital.

Dr. Mehbod works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Plymouth, MN, Cambridge, MN and Northfield, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehbod's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis
    913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200
  2. 2
    Plymouth Clinic - West Health Building
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 610, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200
  3. 3
    Cambridge Clinic - Cambridge Medical Center
    701 Dellwood St S, Cambridge, MN 55008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Northfield Clinic
    1381 Jefferson Rd, Northfield, MN 55057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Cambridge Medical Center
  • Mora Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689612178
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Twin Cities Spine Ctr|University Of Bordeaux Ii / U.F.R. Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Mehbod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehbod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehbod has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehbod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehbod has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehbod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehbod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehbod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehbod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehbod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

