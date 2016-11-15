Overview of Dr. Amir Memon, MD

Dr. Amir Memon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College|University of Sind / Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Memon works at North Houston Kidney Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.