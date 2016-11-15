Dr. Amir Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Memon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Memon, MD
Dr. Amir Memon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College|University of Sind / Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Memon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Memon's Office Locations
-
1
North Houston Kidney Associates1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste F1, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-3906Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
North Houston Kidney Associates888 Graham Dr Ste 200, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3905
-
3
North Houston Kidney Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 290, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3780
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Memon?
Great doctor
About Dr. Amir Memon, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447231295
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U
- Liaquat Medical College|University of Sind / Liaquat Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memon works at
Dr. Memon has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.