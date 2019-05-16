Dr. Amir Moasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Moasser, MD
Dr. Amir Moasser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Akdhc - Thunderbird5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste F680, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 843-7171
- 2 4629 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 785-2270
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This doctor has, through all my visits, explained my condition thoroughly and has been very supportive, ordering labs as needed and actively adjusting medications, based on those lab results. That he explains this process, ensuring I understand my condition and my treatment, makes me feel confident in recommending him to others.
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1932102530
- University of Illinois
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Nephrology
Dr. Moasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moasser has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.