Overview of Dr. Amir Moasser, MD

Dr. Amir Moasser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Moasser works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.