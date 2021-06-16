Overview of Dr. Amir Monfared, MD

Dr. Amir Monfared, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Monfared works at Amir H Monfared MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.