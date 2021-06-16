Dr. Amir Monfared, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monfared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Monfared, MD
Overview of Dr. Amir Monfared, MD
Dr. Amir Monfared, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Monfared works at
Dr. Monfared's Office Locations
-
1
Amir H. Monfared MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 230E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monfared?
Dr. Monfared is God's gift to women and their families! If I tell other doctors he's my ob-gyn, they say, "I guess you're accustomed to his standards; so now I have to uphold to them as well".
About Dr. Amir Monfared, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699943357
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monfared has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monfared accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monfared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monfared works at
Dr. Monfared has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monfared on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monfared speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Monfared. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monfared.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monfared, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monfared appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.