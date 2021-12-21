See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD

Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. 

Dr. Mortazavientesab works at Eisenhower Primary Care 365 in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA and Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mortazavientesab's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Health Center at North Palm Desert
    78120 WILDCAT DR, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-2682
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Walgreens #15539
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 114, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 321-5257
  3. 3
    31 E MacArthur Cres Ste 106A, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 568-7544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mortazavientesab?

Dec 21, 2021
Dr Amir Mortazavientesab is very thorough. He was the first doctor to tell me I had tested as pre diabetic way back in 2018. Also, that I had only had one shingles shot, and needed a second.
Corinne Yvonne Griswold — Dec 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mortazavientesab to family and friends

Dr. Mortazavientesab's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mortazavientesab

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD.

About Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073052791
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mortazavientesab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mortazavientesab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavientesab.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortazavientesab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortazavientesab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Amir Mortazavientesab, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.