Overview of Dr. Amir Nasir, MD

Dr. Amir Nasir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, ME. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Mainegeneral Medical Center.



Dr. Nasir works at Maine General Medical Center-Alfond Center Augusta Maine in Augusta, ME with other offices in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.