Dr. Amir Nasir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Nasir, MD
Overview of Dr. Amir Nasir, MD
Dr. Amir Nasir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, ME. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Mainegeneral Medical Center.
Dr. Nasir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nasir's Office Locations
-
1
Maine General Medical Center35 Medical Center Pkwy, Augusta, ME 04330 Directions (207) 626-1000
-
2
James R. Lyons, M.D.1 Morningside Dr N Bldg B, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasir?
Dr. Nasir is an excellent clinician. He is ethical and extremely skilled. I trust him to deliver excellent care with exceptional outcomes. His whole office staff is a pleasure to work with! I plan on returning regularly.
About Dr. Amir Nasir, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1730210303
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Med C
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasir accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasir works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.