Dr. Amir Piracha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amir Piracha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Louisville Heart Specialists201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 1101, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 581-1951
Medifem Health Psc1905 W Hebron Ln Ste 201, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 581-1951
Uofl Physicians - Cardiology Associates - Dutchmans Lane (suite 317)3920 Dutchmans Ln Ste 317, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 581-1951
Uofl Health Primary Care Associates - Outer Loop (after Hours Care)5100 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 968-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578555942
- West Virginia University
