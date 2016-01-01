Overview

Dr. Amir Piracha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Piracha works at Uofl Physicians Cardiology Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.