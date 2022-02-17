Overview of Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD

Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Karachi and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Qureshi works at Amir Z. Qureshi, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.