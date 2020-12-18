Overview

Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rafizad works at Pain Care Providers in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.