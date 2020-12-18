Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafizad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Rafizad works at
Locations
-
1
Pain care Providers11190 Warner Ave Ste 305, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 799-2055
-
2
Pain Care Providers113 Waterworks Way Ste 345, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 799-2055
-
3
Pain Care Providers801 N Tustin Ave Ste 203, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (949) 799-2055
-
4
Tien T Nguyen M.d. Inc.18035 Brookhurst St Ste 1700, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 872-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafizad?
I was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis in my lumbar spine and my orthopaedist referred me to Dr. Rafizad's practice. I was a bit skeptical as to the benefit of the recommended epidural injection as my sciatica was unbelievably painful and ever-present, preventing me from doing much of anything. I felt too young to be dealing with this level of pain and inactivity. I met with Dr. Rafizad at his office and he listened to me very carefully, asked me targeted questions and laid out a plan for treatment for me. He was able to get me in quickly for the procedure. To a person, and particularly in this year of the pandemic, everyone was warm, caring, attentive, and professional. As an RN, myself, I appreciated that. In following up post-procedure, the doctor again listened carefully and with great consideration. I'm truly impressed with this practice and would never hesitate to return, should it be necessary. Thank you to each and every member of the team!
About Dr. Amir Rafizad, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1073559241
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafizad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafizad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafizad works at
Dr. Rafizad has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafizad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rafizad speaks Arabic and Persian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafizad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafizad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafizad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafizad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.