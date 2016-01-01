See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Amir Rahnavard, DO

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amir Rahnavard, DO

Dr. Amir Rahnavard, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Touro and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

Dr. Rahnavard works at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Redlands, CA and Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahnavard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island
    2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 616-3000
  2. 2
    Jalpan Shah DDS Mds Inc.
    1215 N Wabash Ave, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 794-0200
  3. 3
    Kurt Frauenpreis MD
    1600 E Florida Ave Ste 103, Hemet, CA 92544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 925-6625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Chronic Neck Pain

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Amir Rahnavard, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Persian
    Education & Certifications

    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Touro
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Rahnavard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahnavard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahnavard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahnavard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahnavard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahnavard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahnavard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

