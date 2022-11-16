See All Psychiatrists in Washington, DC
Dr. Amir Rehman, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (64)
Map Pin Small Washington, DC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amir Rehman, MD

Dr. Amir Rehman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.

Dr. Rehman works at Family Wellness Center Inc in Washington, DC with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Rehman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Wellness Center Inc
    2526 Pennsylvania Ave SE Ste C, Washington, DC 20020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 748-5641
  2. 2
    1340 Old Chain Bridge Rd Ste 402, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 236-8516

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amir Rehman, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

