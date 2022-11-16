Dr. Amir Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Rehman, MD
Dr. Amir Rehman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.

Dr. Rehman's Office Locations
Family Wellness Center Inc2526 Pennsylvania Ave SE Ste C, Washington, DC 20020 Directions (202) 748-5641
- 2 1340 Old Chain Bridge Rd Ste 402, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (571) 236-8516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Whenever i need help he is there to listen. I do not feel any type of stigma with him. He always put me back on track my energy level and motivation ??
About Dr. Amir Rehman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801983176
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Howard University
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

64 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.