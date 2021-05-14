Overview of Dr. Amir Rounaghi, MD

Dr. Amir Rounaghi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Rounaghi works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.