Dr. Amir Shariati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Shariati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Shariati, MD
Dr. Amir Shariati, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Shariati works at
Dr. Shariati's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Minimally Invasive Urogynecology - Atlantis5507 S Congress Ave Ste 110B, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 589-6701Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Minimally Invasive Urogynecology - Coconut Creek5300 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 207, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 751-1755Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shariati?
Dr shariati is the best, definitely takes his time to explain everything, is very caring and polite. He is a very, very good doctor.
About Dr. Amir Shariati, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1386842136
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical School
- Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital
- Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shariati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shariati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shariati using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shariati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shariati works at
Dr. Shariati has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shariati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shariati speaks Persian.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Shariati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shariati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shariati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shariati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.