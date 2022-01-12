See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Amir Shokrae, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.7 (97)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Shokrae, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Shokrae works at Pavilion Neurology Med Grp Inc in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pavilion Neurology Medical Group Inc.
    1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 730, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 541-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ataxia
Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Jan 12, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Shokrae for years. He's very thorough. Love the fact that he's able to make you feel so comfortable while he listens to all your questions/issues. Then explains them in such a way that it's so easy to understand! Highly recommend him!
    Mary Nichter — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Amir Shokrae, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1306934112
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1994-1995
    Residency
    • Long Beach Vet Admin Hosp
    Internship
    • Trenton Affiliated Hosp
    Medical Education
    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Shokrae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokrae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shokrae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shokrae works at Pavilion Neurology Med Grp Inc in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shokrae’s profile.

    Dr. Shokrae has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shokrae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokrae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokrae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shokrae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shokrae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

