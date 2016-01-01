Dr. Amir Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Steinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Steinberg, MD
Dr. Amir Steinberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Steinberg works at
Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amir Steinberg, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1396949913
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
