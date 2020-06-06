Dr. Toib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir Toib, MD
Overview
Dr. Amir Toib, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Toib works at
Locations
The Heart Center160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-4820Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-0644
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children- Cardiology3601 A St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-4820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toib takes the time to explain your child's diagnosis not just to you but to your child as well, which I appreciate. He is much more thorough than my daughter's previous cardiologist seemed. He asks my daughter questions and he even draws pictures to explain what is happening in her heart. It comes across that he truly cares about the health of the patients that walk through the door, as well as about learning about family history etc. He doesn't rush to get out of the appointment which is rare with doctors today.
About Dr. Amir Toib, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Hebrew
- 1215140504
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Toib works at
Dr. Toib has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toib speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Toib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toib.
