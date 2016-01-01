Overview of Dr. Amir Zia, MD

Dr. Amir Zia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Zia works at Womens Health Specialists in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.