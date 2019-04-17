Overview

Dr. Amira Ayad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Egypt and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Ayad works at California Brain & Spine Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.