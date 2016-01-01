Overview of Dr. Amirah Abdullah, MD

Dr. Amirah Abdullah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cuba, MO. They graduated from Perdana University Graduate School of Medicine in Malaysia and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Abdullah works at BJC Medical Group Cuba Clinic in Cuba, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.