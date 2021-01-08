See All Oncologists in Richmond, TX
Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD

Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Popatia works at Amirali S. Popatia M.d. P.A. in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Popatia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amirali S. Popatia M.d. P.A.
    1603 Main St Ste 200, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 344-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 08, 2021
    He successfully chose the treatment to fight my cancer.
    Christine — Jan 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD
    About Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1952349920
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Tex Tech U Affil Hosps|Tex Tech University Affil Hosps
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amirali Popatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popatia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popatia works at Amirali S. Popatia M.d. P.A. in Richmond, TX. View the full address on Dr. Popatia’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Popatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popatia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

