Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (95)
Map Pin Small La Mesa, CA
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD

Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Mashhad University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medical Sciences - M.D. and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Bahreman works at The Neurological and Pain Institute in La Mesa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bahreman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurological and Pain Institute
    8851 Center Dr Ste 608, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 460-5850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis - Ichthyosis - Factor 8 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 18, 2022
    I am so grateful I was referred to Dr. Bahreman after I suffered from a TBI and other injuries. He was compassionate in listening to my concerns, thorough in his exams and explanations, and helped me get the appropriate treatments to finally have relief and healing. The office has state of the art technologies and treatments. All of the staff are knowledgable, friendly, and helpful. An added touch is the beautiful artwork displayed. Dr. Bahreman has helped me more than any other doctor I have seen, and made the biggest difference in my recovery.
    About Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1164426953
    Education & Certifications

    • Neuromuscular Disorders - University of Chicago
    • General Practice - Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York
    • Mashhad University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medical Sciences - M.D.
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurosurgery and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahreman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahreman works at The Neurological and Pain Institute in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bahreman’s profile.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahreman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahreman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahreman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahreman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

