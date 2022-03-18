Dr. Bahreman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD
Overview of Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD
Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Mashhad University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medical Sciences - M.D. and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Bahreman works at
Dr. Bahreman's Office Locations
The Neurological and Pain Institute8851 Center Dr Ste 608, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 460-5850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful I was referred to Dr. Bahreman after I suffered from a TBI and other injuries. He was compassionate in listening to my concerns, thorough in his exams and explanations, and helped me get the appropriate treatments to finally have relief and healing. The office has state of the art technologies and treatments. All of the staff are knowledgable, friendly, and helpful. An added touch is the beautiful artwork displayed. Dr. Bahreman has helped me more than any other doctor I have seen, and made the biggest difference in my recovery.
About Dr. Amirhassan Bahreman, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1164426953
Education & Certifications
- Neuromuscular Disorders - University of Chicago
- General Practice - Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York
- Mashhad University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medical Sciences - M.D.
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurosurgery and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahreman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahreman speaks Persian and Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahreman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahreman.
